Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BioTelemetry’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. BioTelemetry posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioTelemetry.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $99.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.93 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 4.42%.

BEAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEAT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,425,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,442,000 after buying an additional 978,349 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioTelemetry during the 1st quarter worth about $9,070,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in BioTelemetry during the 1st quarter worth about $3,620,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BioTelemetry by 1,294.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 97,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 90,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in BioTelemetry by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 668,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,755,000 after buying an additional 77,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEAT opened at $39.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.42. BioTelemetry has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $55.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average of $43.67.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

