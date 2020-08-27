Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) will report sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year sales of $4.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.64.

Shares of XYL opened at $80.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Xylem has a 1-year low of $54.62 and a 1-year high of $89.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $81,506.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,711.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

