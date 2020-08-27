Zacks: Brokerages Expect Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) will announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Blackrock Capital Investment’s earnings. Blackrock Capital Investment posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackrock Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Blackrock Capital Investment.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Blackrock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 133.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter.

BKCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.38.

In other news, CEO James Keenan bought 24,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $64,282.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 262,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,818.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 188,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 17,929 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 57.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 73.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 40.4% in the second quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 156,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 44,947 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 359.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 257,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 201,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKCC stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $196.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

