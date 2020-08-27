Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.89.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZEN. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zendesk from $96.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

In related news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $92,088.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,079.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $432,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,393.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,169 shares of company stock worth $10,220,064. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 328.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 26,753 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 24.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Zendesk by 28.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 208.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 308,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,304,000 after acquiring an additional 208,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

ZEN opened at $93.11 on Thursday. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $101.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.31 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.12.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $246.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

