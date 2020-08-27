Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

ZURVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $37.52 on Thursday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average is $35.12. The company has a current ratio of 27.88, a quick ratio of 27.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

