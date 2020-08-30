$0.44 EPS Expected for Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) to report $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.42. Flowserve reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.24. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $924.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.88 million.

A number of research firms have commented on FLS. ValuEngine cut Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Flowserve from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Flowserve from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth about $1,280,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 346.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 49,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 38,687 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 21.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 117,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Flowserve by 28.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 256,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after buying an additional 56,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLS stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.53. 582,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,236. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $51.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

