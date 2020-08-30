16,689 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,689 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,490 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.13. 1,848,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,144. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $195.80.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. UBS Group upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.13.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.