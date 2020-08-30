17,362 Shares in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,877,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205,678 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,169,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,193 shares in the last quarter. BosValen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,946,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,557,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,443,000 after acquiring an additional 352,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.57.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.37, for a total transaction of $17,631,845.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,564,381.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 25,975 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $5,195,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 795,237 shares of company stock worth $182,342,568 in the last 90 days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $299.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,760.41, a PEG ratio of 14.42 and a beta of -1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $303.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.83.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

