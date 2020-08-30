1ST TR SR FR 20/COM to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:FIV)

1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.

1ST TR SR FR 20/COM stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22.

Get 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM alerts:

In other 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM news, insider David Mcgarel acquired 7,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,130.46.

About 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.