30,074 Shares in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Solaredge Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 36.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 153.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 98.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 1,461.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

Shares of SEDG opened at $221.19 on Friday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $229.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.06, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.50 and a 200-day moving average of $135.15.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. Solaredge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $2,588,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,091 shares in the company, valued at $37,390,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $264,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 49,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,722,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,564 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,930 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.67.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.