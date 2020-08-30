3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $16,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.66. 3,043,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,566. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.89. The company has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

