8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $57.40 Million

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $57.40 million and $17.10 million worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006473 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000331 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002294 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

