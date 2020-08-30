Adelphoi Trading 12.9% Higher This Week (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Adelphoi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. Adelphoi has a total market capitalization of $230,661.03 and approximately $172.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Adelphoi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00148806 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.41 or 0.01649484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00199442 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000839 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00186733 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Adelphoi Token Profile

Adelphoi’s launch date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io.

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adelphoi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adelphoi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.