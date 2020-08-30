Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 86 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,554 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.2% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $40,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $55,000. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,401.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,151.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,497.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,453.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,703.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.79, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

