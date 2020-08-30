Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 259.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,617 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Agree Realty worth $17,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 4.4% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 32.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 108.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $67.43 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.28.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.23 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 41.98% and a return on equity of 5.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jerome R. Rossi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $134,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

