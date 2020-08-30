AirSwap Price Tops $0.21 (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 30th. During the last week, AirSwap has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One AirSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001807 BTC on major exchanges. AirSwap has a market cap of $31.46 million and $17.20 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AirSwap alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041201 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $659.04 or 0.05679403 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00035111 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00015214 BTC.

About AirSwap

AST is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap.

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AirSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AirSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.