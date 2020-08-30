American International Group Inc. Acquires 1,428 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $38,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 10.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 15.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 99.9% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.47.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,500,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 86,839 shares in the company, valued at $24,749,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,693 shares of company stock worth $8,224,159 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $279.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.43 and a 200 day moving average of $251.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $289.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

