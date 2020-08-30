American International Group Inc. Acquires 8,185 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,009,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $120,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.77. 4,145,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,034,246. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $139.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.44. The company has a market capitalization of $344.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

