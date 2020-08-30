American International Group Inc. Buys 2,284 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $196,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $10.91 on Friday, hitting $1,639.43. 1,116,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $1,115.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,652.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,527.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1,385.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. BofA Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.