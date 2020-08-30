American International Group Inc. Buys 9,385 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505,245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $46,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,747,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,131,038,000 after purchasing an additional 287,438 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,268,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,032,939,000 after purchasing an additional 751,290 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,167,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $687,798,000 after purchasing an additional 571,593 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,278,895 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $560,068,000 after purchasing an additional 127,006 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,646,576 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $519,692,000 after purchasing an additional 62,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,148 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,420. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,276,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,342,742. The firm has a market cap of $133.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.48. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $118.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

