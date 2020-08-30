American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,747,387 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 34,787 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $104,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 68.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,437 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.4% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 34,005 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

INTC stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.43. 35,190,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,603,878. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $214.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average is $57.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

