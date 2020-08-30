American International Group Inc. Has $207 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 911,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.0% of American International Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $206,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Facebook by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Facebook by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,794,733,000 after buying an additional 723,655 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Facebook by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after buying an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,712,332 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,121,217,000 after buying an additional 1,205,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $293.66. The stock had a trading volume of 17,107,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,637,948. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.15. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $836.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total value of $3,177,592.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,237.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,289 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,060. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BofA Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.42.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.