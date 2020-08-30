American International Group Inc. Has $52.24 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,276 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $52,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 144.2% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.88.

COST stock traded up $2.01 on Friday, reaching $348.37. 1,487,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,434. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $347.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $333.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $622,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,543,144. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $1,546,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,133.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,384 shares of company stock worth $11,910,059 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

