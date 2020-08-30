American International Group Inc. Raises Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $53,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.79. The company had a trading volume of 17,183,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,094,042. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $114.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.18. The stock has a market cap of $196.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,028 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.53.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

