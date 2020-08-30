American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 682,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,861 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $34,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,615,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,819,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,353 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,472,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,962,000 after acquiring an additional 961,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,370,137,000 after acquiring an additional 647,139 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,635,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714,645 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,909,000 after acquiring an additional 650,874 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on C shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.03.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.28. 16,979,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,735,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $108.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.07. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

