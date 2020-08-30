American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 846,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $65,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 34,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,829,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,348,356. The company has a market capitalization of $216.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.94 and a 200 day moving average of $79.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

