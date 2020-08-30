American International Group Inc. Sells 6,709 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,753 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 6,709 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $58,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $1,452,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 29.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 37,177 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after buying an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 93.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.40.

MCD stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,211,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,787. The company has a market cap of $159.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.18. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.01.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

