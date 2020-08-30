American International Group Inc. Sells 852 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $66,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,400,864.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $1,153,426.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,854.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,881,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $131.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $143.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.