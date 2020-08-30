Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Cut by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 98.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.12. The stock had a trading volume of 12,739,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,978. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $148.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.78.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

