Analysts Expect El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) to post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo LoCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.26. El Pollo LoCo posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow El Pollo LoCo.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.64 million. El Pollo LoCo had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of LOCO opened at $18.28 on Friday. El Pollo LoCo has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.65 million, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54.

In other El Pollo LoCo news, Director Samuel N. Borgese sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $198,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,600 shares of company stock valued at $474,560 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 1,689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in El Pollo LoCo by 10.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 22.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 108.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

