Analyzing BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

This table compares BRT Apartments and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRT Apartments $27.76 million 8.34 $860,000.00 N/A N/A Invesco Mortgage Capital $882.59 million 0.63 $364.10 million $1.92 1.60

Invesco Mortgage Capital has higher revenue and earnings than BRT Apartments.

Dividends

BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays out 4.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BRT Apartments has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. BRT Apartments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares BRT Apartments and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRT Apartments N/A 0.47% 0.17% Invesco Mortgage Capital 41.25% -2.61% -0.28%

Risk and Volatility

BRT Apartments has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BRT Apartments and Invesco Mortgage Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRT Apartments 0 1 0 0 2.00 Invesco Mortgage Capital 4 0 0 0 1.00

BRT Apartments currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 25.82%. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a consensus price target of $2.38, suggesting a potential downside of 22.64%. Given Invesco Mortgage Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Invesco Mortgage Capital is more favorable than BRT Apartments.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.4% of BRT Apartments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 38.5% of BRT Apartments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BRT Apartments beats Invesco Mortgage Capital on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; RMBS and CMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises; residential and commercial mortgage loans; and other real estate-related financing arrangements. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formally known as Invesco Agency Securities Inc. and changed its name to Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. in June 2008. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.