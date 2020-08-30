Analyzing Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) and Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) and Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Neovasc alerts:

Neovasc has a beta of 2.76, indicating that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orthopediatrics has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Neovasc and Orthopediatrics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neovasc -1,729.99% N/A -230.94% Orthopediatrics -32.28% -13.25% -9.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.0% of Neovasc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of Orthopediatrics shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.6% of Orthopediatrics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Neovasc and Orthopediatrics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neovasc $2.09 million 18.20 -$35.13 million ($5.05) -0.43 Orthopediatrics $72.55 million 14.55 -$13.73 million ($0.87) -62.08

Orthopediatrics has higher revenue and earnings than Neovasc. Orthopediatrics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neovasc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Neovasc and Orthopediatrics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neovasc 0 1 3 0 2.75 Orthopediatrics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Neovasc presently has a consensus price target of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 116.05%. Orthopediatrics has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.87%. Given Neovasc’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Neovasc is more favorable than Orthopediatrics.

Summary

Orthopediatrics beats Neovasc on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard. It offers trauma and deformity procedures; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine procedures. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.