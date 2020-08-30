AppCoins (APPC) Price Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One AppCoins token can now be bought for $0.0580 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, BiteBTC and Binance. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $14.27 million and $353,188.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00148806 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.41 or 0.01649484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00199442 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000839 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00186733 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins’ launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,203,092 tokens. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BiteBTC, Huobi, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

