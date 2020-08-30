Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings. Aqua Metals reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aqua Metals.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 63.45% and a negative net margin of 842.07%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AQMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

In other Aqua Metals news, CFO Judd Merrill sold 61,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $70,661.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,571.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Cotton purchased 50,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $43,560.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 729,379 shares in the company, valued at $634,559.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 55,420 shares of company stock worth $49,157 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 435.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 635,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 516,418 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 13.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Aqua Metals during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $0.98 on Friday. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

