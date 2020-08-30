Aragon (ANT) Price Up 47.2% This Week

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Aragon token can now be bought for approximately $8.43 or 0.00072567 BTC on exchanges. Aragon has a market cap of $279.50 million and approximately $83.55 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aragon has traded up 47.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aragon alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $657.29 or 0.05655847 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00035106 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00015243 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon (CRYPTO:ANT) is a token. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,142,159 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.