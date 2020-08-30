Arionum (ARO) Price Up 382.9% This Week

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $354,145.55 and approximately $77,725.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arionum has traded 382.9% higher against the US dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,695.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.52 or 0.03655498 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.16 or 0.02378413 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00532706 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.14 or 0.00822019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010867 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.96 or 0.00700814 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00056560 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00013152 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com.

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

