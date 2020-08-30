ArtByte Hits Market Capitalization of $2,158.00 (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One ArtByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the dollar. ArtByte has a total market cap of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00538540 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010861 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000537 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002788 BTC.

ArtByte Profile

ArtByte (CRYPTO:ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

