AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Position Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,322 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AZN opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AstraZeneca plc has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The company has a market cap of $146.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.15.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZN. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

