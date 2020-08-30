AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is Pacitti Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.3% of Pacitti Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,793 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,385,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,096 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,476 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE T traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.04. The stock had a trading volume of 26,465,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,325,536. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average of $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $214.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.