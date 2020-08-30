AVITA MED LTD/S’s (RCEL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 77.44% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AVITA MED LTD/S’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on AVITA MED LTD/S from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BofA Securities assumed coverage on AVITA MED LTD/S in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on AVITA MED LTD/S in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised AVITA MED LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AVITA MED LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RCEL traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. 145,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 15.22 and a current ratio of 15.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average is $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.08. AVITA MED LTD/S has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $55.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S during the second quarter worth about $441,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S during the first quarter worth about $55,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

