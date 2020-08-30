Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter worth $496,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 8,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 434,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of CMS stock opened at $60.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.21. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 780 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $49,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $99,443.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,666.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,063 shares of company stock valued at $191,223 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.61.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.