BASIC Price Tops $0.0060 (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. One BASIC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BASIC has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BASIC has a total market cap of $8.27 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008549 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00140839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.56 or 0.01678997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00201977 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00176712 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,201.22 or 2.75063874 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,370,450,380 tokens. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance.

Buying and Selling BASIC

BASIC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars.

