Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Getting Positive Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media headlines about Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) have trended positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Bayerische Motoren Werke earned a daily sentiment score of 2.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAMXF traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,909. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.24. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bayerische Motoren Werke will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAMXF. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.