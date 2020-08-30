Benz (BENZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1,070.24

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded up 44% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Benz coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC. During the last week, Benz has traded 34.6% higher against the US dollar. Benz has a total market capitalization of $1,070.24 and $213.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00143589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.58 or 0.01670114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00203533 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000845 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00179487 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,474.58 or 2.85853183 BTC.

Benz Coin Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID. Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io.

Benz Coin Trading

Benz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

