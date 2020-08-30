Binance USD Price Tops $1.00 (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. Binance USD has a market cap of $187.60 million and approximately $184.70 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00008540 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00041675 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006762 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $676.89 or 0.05780225 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00035929 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014633 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD (BUSD) is a token. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 187,590,838 tokens. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

