Bitcloud Achieves Market Cap of $59,697.90 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $59,697.90 and $2.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 232% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 34,324,260 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

