Bitcoin Confidential Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $44,145.00 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 74.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 71.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Bleutrade. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $329,138.54 and approximately $44,145.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.29 or 0.05655847 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00035106 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00015243 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

