Bitcore (BTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.88 Million

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Bitcore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Bit-Z. During the last week, Bitcore has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Bitcore has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and $1,055.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,706.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $427.86 or 0.03654763 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $278.67 or 0.02380425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00536215 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.26 or 0.00822299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010876 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.52 or 0.00696321 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00057137 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00013158 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Bitcore

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,390,715 coins and its circulating supply is 17,889,756 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc.

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, CryptoBridge, Bit-Z, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

