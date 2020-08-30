BitTube (TUBE) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last Week

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. BitTube has a market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $6,667.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, TradeOgre, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last week, BitTube has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.48 or 0.00824100 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 104.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004062 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000664 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 279,234,869 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp.

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TradeOgre, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

