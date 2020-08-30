BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Given Media Impact Score of 2.67

News coverage about BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) has trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BlackRock earned a news sentiment score of 2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the asset manager an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted BlackRock’s score:

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK traded up $6.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $601.06. 434,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,414. The firm has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $605.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $578.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $516.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 29.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.17.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total value of $1,253,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total transaction of $24,201,574.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.